FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

36. Timmy Bleekrode

Timmy Bleekrode

Timmy Bleekrode made 84% of his kicks at Furman which would be a welcome improvement for the Huskers. But he’ll kick with bigger stakes in front of louder crowds at Nebraska.

5-8, 190 • Sophomore • Kicker 

The bar is low. Nebraska kickers finished tied for 126th out of 130 teams in field goal percentage (50%) last season. A few of those misses might have swung outcomes.

Bleekrode made 84% of his kicks (21 of 25) at Furman which would be a welcome improvement. But he’ll kick with bigger stakes in front of louder crowds for the Huskers. And as NU learned last season, one missed kick can spawn a spiral.

Bottom line: Kicker is the most unpredictable position in the sport.

Nebraska can change kickers and special teams coaches, but it can’t guarantee those changes will work. Cross your fingers.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

