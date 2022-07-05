Husker Camp Countdown: No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

36. Timmy Bleekrode

5-8, 190 • Sophomore • Kicker

The bar is low. Nebraska kickers finished tied for 126th out of 130 teams in field goal percentage (50%) last season. A few of those misses might have swung outcomes.

Bleekrode made 84% of his kicks (21 of 25) at Furman which would be a welcome improvement. But he’ll kick with bigger stakes in front of louder crowds for the Huskers. And as NU learned last season, one missed kick can spawn a spiral.

Bottom line: Kicker is the most unpredictable position in the sport.

Nebraska can change kickers and special teams coaches, but it can’t guarantee those changes will work. Cross your fingers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.