Husker Camp Countdown: No. 37 Thomas Fidone

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

37. Thomas Fidone

6-6, 235 • Redshirt freshman • Tight end

Fidone could be Nebraska’s top receiving tight end this season ... if he’s healthy, which has been a concern since he became the highest-rated recruit to sign with Nebraska since 2008.

Fidone tore his ACL last spring, and he suffered another injury this spring.

Nebraska hasn’t commented on it, but it was significant enough to keep him out of the spring game. That leaves the Huskers in the same place they were in with Fidone last season: waiting and hoping he’ll be ready.

He’ll be a dangerous weapon if the Huskers are allowed to use him.

