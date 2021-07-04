Husker Camp Countdown: No. 37 Will Nixon

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Will Nixon



5-11, 185 • Freshman • Receiver

We really like this guy.

He looked quick and anticipatory in spring camp — five catches, 38 yards in the spring game — and may finally be the consistent, productive, loyal player in the hybrid slot role.

Nixon is a little bigger and thicker than Wan’Dale Robinson, has just as good of hands, and as a coach’s son is less likely to bolt if everything doesn’t fall in line.

He’ll battle Alante Brown for playing time behind Samori Touré, but Nixon could be NU’s best receiver in two years.

