Husker Camp Countdown: No. 37 Will Nixon
FOOTBALL

Will Nixon

Will Nixon had five catches for 38 yards in the spring game.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 37 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights receiver Will Nixon.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Will Nixon

5-11, 185 • Freshman • Receiver

We really like this guy.

He looked quick and anticipatory in spring camp — five catches, 38 yards in the spring game — and may finally be the consistent, productive, loyal player in the hybrid slot role.

Nixon is a little bigger and thicker than Wan’Dale Robinson, has just as good of hands, and as a coach’s son is less likely to bolt if everything doesn’t fall in line.

He’ll battle Alante Brown for playing time behind Samori Touré, but Nixon could be NU’s best receiver in two years.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

