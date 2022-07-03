Husker Camp Countdown: No. 38 Ethan Piper

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

38. Ethan Piper

6-3, 305 • Sophomore • Offensive lineman

Piper is still fighting for the starting center job, although his hand injury during spring camp didn’t help his cause. Trent Hixson looked solid at that position during the spring game, too.

That leaves two questions: First, can Piper impress coaches enough during fall camp to make up for the time and reps he missed during the spring? Second, if he can’t win the center job, could he play right guard?

Nebraska is still looking for a starter at that position, too. Though Turner Corcoran could be competing for that spot if Teddy Prochazka is healthy enough to assume left tackle duties. And Corcoran is one of the best athletes among NU’s linemen.

Piper faces stiff competition no matter what position he wants.

