 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 38 Ethan Piper

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

38. Ethan Piper

Ethan Piper

Center or right tackle? Ethan Piper faces stiff competition no matter what position he wants this fall.

6-3, 305 • Sophomore • Offensive lineman 

Piper is still fighting for the starting center job, although his hand injury during spring camp didn’t help his cause. Trent Hixson looked solid at that position during the spring game, too.

That leaves two questions: First, can Piper impress coaches enough during fall camp to make up for the time and reps he missed during the spring? Second, if he can’t win the center job, could he play right guard?

Nebraska is still looking for a starter at that position, too. Though Turner Corcoran could be competing for that spot if Teddy Prochazka is healthy enough to assume left tackle duties. And Corcoran is one of the best athletes among NU’s linemen.

Piper faces stiff competition no matter what position he wants.

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert