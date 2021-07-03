Husker Camp Countdown: No. 38 Trent Hixson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Trent Hixson



6-4, 320 • Junior • Offensive guard

A former starter on the interior, Hixson is part of the offensive line rotation.

He could play left guard, right guard or center. So if Cameron Jurgens struggles with snaps again, Hixson can slip into the spot as needed.

A tough, no-nonsense leader, Hixson was a former walk-on from Omaha Skutt who earned his way into playing time. He’s reliable.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.