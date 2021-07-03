 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 38 Trent Hixson
FOOTBALL

A former walk-on with starting experience, Trent Hixson can play multiple positions on the offensive line.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 38 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights offensive guard Trent Hixson.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

6-4, 320 • Junior • Offensive guard

A former starter on the interior, Hixson is part of the offensive line rotation.

He could play left guard, right guard or center. So if Cameron Jurgens struggles with snaps again, Hixson can slip into the spot as needed.

A tough, no-nonsense leader, Hixson was a former walk-on from Omaha Skutt who earned his way into playing time. He’s reliable.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

