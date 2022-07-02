 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

39. Blaise Gunnerson

Blaise Gunnerson

Blaise Gunnerson likely begins this season as a backup pass rusher, but he could earn more opportunities depending on the formations Nebraska deploys.

6-6, 255 • Redshirt freshman • Outside linebacker 

Gunnerson tasted his first significant action last season against Iowa and Wisconsin.

He made plays — two tackles and one tackle for loss — but Nebraska wants to see more.

Gunnerson likely begins this season as a backup pass rusher, but he could earn more opportunities if Nebraska deploys formations designed to play Ochaun Mathis, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor together.

Mathis, Nelson and Tannor will need breaks. Gunnerson needs reps. Both parties can help the other.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

