Husker Camp Countdown: No. 39 Jordon Riley
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 39 Jordon Riley

No. 39 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights defensive tackle Jordon Riley.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Jordon Riley

6-6, 330 • Junior • Defensive tackle

He’s an absolute house of a man, and it’s too bad Riley got banged up just before last season because he was headed toward a nice year. Instead he had one tackle.

Now healthy, Riley will likely be a factor in NU’s six- or seven-man defensive line rotation.

He’s hard to move and capable of playing all three defensive line positions — though nose tackle is probably the primary spot — and he’s also a goal-line possibility.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

