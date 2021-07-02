Husker Camp Countdown: No. 39 Jordon Riley

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.
Jordon Riley
6-6, 330 • Junior • Defensive tackle
He’s an absolute house of a man, and it’s too bad Riley got banged up just before last season because he was headed toward a nice year. Instead he had one tackle.
Now healthy, Riley will likely be a factor in NU’s six- or seven-man defensive line rotation.
He’s hard to move and capable of playing all three defensive line positions — though nose tackle is probably the primary spot — and he’s also a goal-line possibility.
