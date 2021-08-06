Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Deontai Williams

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Deontai Williams

6-1, 205 • Senior • Safety

He’s a leader, tough guy and reliable defensive back. Can he return to being the spectacular athlete he was in 2018, when something good seemed to happen every time he was on the field?

Time to find out.

Williams was poised for a huge, breakout season in 2019 when he became the full-time starter at safety. He hurt his shoulder in the season opener, did not return that season and seemed a little slow in 2020. Like a third of a step had been lost.

It may have played a role in his return to the team in 2021.

As a sixth-year senior he can show he’s all the way back to the guy who looked like he’d quickly follow in his father’s footsteps to the NFL.

