Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Deontai Williams
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Deontai Williams

Deontai Williams

Deontai Williams is entering his sixth season of college football and hopes to return to the form he showed in 2018 when he took over in Nebraska's secondary.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 4 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights safety Deontai Williams.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Deontai Williams

6-1, 205 • Senior • Safety 

He’s a leader, tough guy and reliable defensive back. Can he return to being the spectacular athlete he was in 2018, when something good seemed to happen every time he was on the field?

Time to find out.

Williams was poised for a huge, breakout season in 2019 when he became the full-time starter at safety. He hurt his shoulder in the season opener, did not return that season and seemed a little slow in 2020. Like a third of a step had been lost.

It may have played a role in his return to the team in 2021.

As a sixth-year senior he can show he’s all the way back to the guy who looked like he’d quickly follow in his father’s footsteps to the NFL.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

