FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

4. Luke Reimer

Luke Reimer is Nebraska’s best blitzer from depth. He might be the Huskers' fastest on-field defender and clearly one of its most fearless.

6-1, 225 • Junior • Inside linebacker

Pound for pound, maybe the best player on the team.

Reimer is a bit undersized for the position (though he’s no smaller than Lavonte David was in college) and sometimes, undersized guys make the best middle linebackers because they can wedge themselves under linemen and into gaps effectively.

That’s part of why Reimer had 108 tackles last season — including six for loss — in earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. He’ll be a candidate for first or second-team in 2022 so long as he stays healthy.

Reimer is Nebraska’s best blitzer from depth; that is, a guy coming from further than three yards away.

He might be NU’s fastest on-field defender — and that’s saying something — and clearly one of its most fearless.

Reimer is poised for the best middle linebacker season in a long time, perhaps since Will Compton in 2012.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

