FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 40 DeShon Singleton

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

40. DeShon Singleton

DeShon Singleton

DeShon Singleton should play this season. He’s big enough, fast enough and said this spring that he felt comfortable with his knowledge of Nebraska’s defensive scheme.

6-3, 205 • Sophomore • Safety 

Singleton should play this season.

He’s big enough, fast enough and said this spring that he felt comfortable with his knowledge of Nebraska’s defensive scheme.

The most logical spot would be safety, where the Huskers lost starters Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke. But Singleton played some outside corner in junior college, and he could slot in at nickel, too.

He compared his positional versatility to Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James during spring practice. That’s a lofty bar to clear, but Singleton wasn’t afraid to set it.

You can tell why the Huskers are excited about him.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

