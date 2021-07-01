 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 40 Javin Wright
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 40 Javin Wright

No. 40 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights nickel Javin Wright.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

6-3, 205 • Freshman • Nickelback

One of the most intriguing athletes on the team, Wright arrived at Nebraska as a cornerback, moved to safety, and may be the best fit at the same hybrid role JoJo Domann inhabits. Wright is lankier and rangier than Domann but needs to put on weight and show he can play in the box the way Domann does.

Wright has battled injuries since arrival, and needs a good year of health.

He’ll be battling with Isaac Gifford for years for playing time, but NU has two good options.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

