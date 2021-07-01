Husker Camp Countdown: No. 40 Javin Wright

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Javin Wright

One of the most intriguing athletes on the team, Wright arrived at Nebraska as a cornerback, moved to safety, and may be the best fit at the same hybrid role JoJo Domann inhabits. Wright is lankier and rangier than Domann but needs to put on weight and show he can play in the box the way Domann does.