Husker Camp Countdown: No. 41 Janiran Bonner

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

41. Janiran Bonner

6-3, 200 • Freshman • Wide receiver

Bonner only arrived on campus this summer, but he has the build and athleticism to earn snaps this year.

Scott Frost said this spring that it only takes two snaps to recognize Bonner’s talent.

And if you believe the recruiting rankings, he has a ton. Per 247sports.com, Bonner ranked 47th among wide receivers in his class despite missing two high school seasons due to injury.

If Bonner can grasp Whipple’s offense quickly, he could become an immediate weapon.

