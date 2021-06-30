 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 41 Marvin Scott
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 41 Marvin Scott

Marvin Scott

Marvin Scott rushed for 62 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards last season in limited action.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 41 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights running back Marvin Scott.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Marvin Scott

5-9, 210 • Freshman • Running back

An ultra-fit powerlifter packed into a smaller frame, Scott rushed for 62 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards last season in limited action.

He’s part of a giant logjam of running backs all vying for a starting job — no one won it outright in the spring — and Scott can be a reliable, in-between-the-tackles option.

He has better hands than you might expect and could surprise as a third-down back. He’s a decent blocker, too.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

