Husker Camp Countdown: No. 42 Braxton Clark
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 42 Braxton Clark

Braxton Clark is perhaps one of the tallest cornerbacks in Husker history.

 KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD

On Friday's episode, Adam gives his quick takes on Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos announcing his retirement, including why there's a need for stability in the Husker Athletic department and more.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Braxton Clark

6-4, 210 • Sophomore • Cornerback

Perhaps one of the tallest cornerbacks in Husker history, Clark missed the 2020 season while recovering from shoulder surgery before returning, in limited fashion, for spring camp. He’s perhaps a candidate for the starting cornerback job opposite Cam Taylor-Britt — Quinton Newsome appears to have the edge there. Clark can provide the Huskers good depth. He has the length and long strides to be hard to beat on short throws. Like most tall, long corners, Clark has to be able to turn and run on deep throws against faster receivers.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

