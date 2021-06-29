Husker Camp Countdown: No. 42 Braxton Clark

Braxton Clark

Perhaps one of the tallest cornerbacks in Husker history, Clark missed the 2020 season while recovering from shoulder surgery before returning, in limited fashion, for spring camp. He’s perhaps a candidate for the starting cornerback job opposite Cam Taylor-Britt — Quinton Newsome appears to have the edge there. Clark can provide the Huskers good depth. He has the length and long strides to be hard to beat on short throws. Like most tall, long corners, Clark has to be able to turn and run on deep throws against faster receivers.