FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 42 Jimari Butler

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

42. Jimari Butler

Nebraska has been patient with Jimari Butler. But three years in, it’s time to see what he can do.

6-5, 245 • Redshirt freshman • Outside linebacker 

Nebraska has been patient with Butler, who only played one year of high school football. But three years in, it’s time to see what Butler can do with his massive frame.

He’s had three years to learn techniques and schemes, and position mates like Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis, won’t be around forever.

Tannor has one year of eligibility remaining. Nelson and Mathis are one good year away from leaving for the draft (Mathis already has enough tape to get drafted).

The Huskers see Butler as the pass-rushing heir to that group. Time to learn why.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

