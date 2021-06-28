Husker Camp Countdown: No. 43 Alante Brown

Alante Brown

The Chicago product had a few moments in 2020 — a few nice catches, a good run on a reverse — then missed the spring with an injury. There’s a lot to like about his game — especially with versatility as a returner and receiver — but he has serious competition in 2021 for the slot role: Samori Toure — the presumptive starter — and now Will Nixon, who looked quick and aggressive in the spring. We like Nixon a little more at this moment but still expect Brown to play. As a returner, he’ll need to improve his vision and patience from a lackluster 2020 campaign.