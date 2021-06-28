 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 43 Alante Brown
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 43 Alante Brown

121820-owh-spo-nebrutgers-30.JPG (copy)

Nebraska's Alante Brown makes a catch against Rutgers in 2020

 BEN SOLOMON

On Friday's episode, Adam gives his quick takes on Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos announcing his retirement, including why there's a need for stability in the Husker Athletic department and more.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Alante Brown

5-11, 190 • Freshman • Wide receiver

The Chicago product had a few moments in 2020 — a few nice catches, a good run on a reverse — then missed the spring with an injury. There’s a lot to like about his game — especially with versatility as a returner and receiver — but he has serious competition in 2021 for the slot role: Samori Toure — the presumptive starter — and now Will Nixon, who looked quick and aggressive in the spring. We like Nixon a little more at this moment but still expect Brown to play. As a returner, he’ll need to improve his vision and patience from a lackluster 2020 campaign.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spectator Causes Entire Peloton To Crash At Tour de France

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert