Husker Camp Countdown: No. 43 Marcus Washington

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

43. Marcus Washington

6-2, 191 • Junior • Wide receiver

Washington has caught more passes from Casey Thompson, Nebraska’s presumed starting quarterback, than any of his teammates.

And Thompson, Washington’s former teammate at Texas, is personally helping Washington learn the playbook.

Washington plays a similar style to Zavier Betts, for whom Nebraska had big plans before he left the team during the spring.

That’s a lot of evidence suggesting Nebraska has significant plans for Washington. But he’s never caught more than 18 passes in a season. He’s never played more than seven games. And he left Austin after his best season.

Why? Can NU rely upon him to produce quickly in a new offense?

Those uncertainties, combined with Washington’s talent, make him a fascinating portal addition.

