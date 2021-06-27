Husker Camp Countdown: No. 44 Isaac Gifford

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

* * *

Isaac Gifford

6-1, 205 • Freshman • Safety

Nebraska told Gifford he was being recruited to play a hybrid role like JoJo Domann, and Gifford is on his way to it.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate will be a special teams guy and grow over time into the Domann role, where he’ll compete against Javin Wright, who’s longer and lankier. NU is in good shape having two guys competing for a role Domann will vacate after this season.

