Husker Camp Countdown: No. 44 Isaac Gifford
FOOTBALL

Nebraska told Isaac Gifford he was being recruited to play a hybrid role like JoJo Domann, and Gifford is on his way to it.

 KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 44 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights safety Isaac Gifford.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

6-1, 205 • Freshman • Safety

Nebraska told Gifford he was being recruited to play a hybrid role like JoJo Domann, and Gifford is on his way to it.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate will be a special teams guy and grow over time into the Domann role, where he’ll compete against Javin Wright, who’s longer and lankier. NU is in good shape having two guys competing for a role Domann will vacate after this season.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

