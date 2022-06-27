Husker Camp Countdown: No. 44 Logan Smothers

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

44. Logan Smothers

6-2, 195 • Sophomore • Quarterback

The Huskers added two high-profile quarterback transfers and pivoted their offense away from Smothers’ strength (running) this offseason.

But Smothers stayed out of the transfer portal, and he’s the only player at his position that has started a game for the Huskers.

The Smothers-related storyline to watch this season is whether he can win the backup job from either Chubba Purdy or Casey Thompson (likely Purdy).

But long term, it’s how much he can develop as a passer under offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who helped Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett develop from a mediocre college starter into a first-round pick. The fact that Smothers stayed suggests he believes he can still be Nebraska's long-term starter.

