Husker Camp Countdown: No. 45 Daniel Cerni or William Przystup

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.
* * *
Daniel Cerni or William Przystup
6-4, 220 or 6-4, 250 • Freshman or Sophomore • Punter
These two will battle into the summer and training camp.
Cerni, a scholarship guy from Australia, will likely beat out Przystup, a walk-on transfer who was so-so for the Huskers in 2020. Cerni isn’t guaranteed the job, or the coaches would have said so. Cerni is coming off a strange, in-practice injury that kept him out of last season, so he hasn’t been seen much in camp.
This position is a great unknown for yet another year, and has been since the passing of Sam Foltz.
