Husker Camp Countdown: No. 45 Daniel Cerni or William Przystup
FOOTBALL

William Przystup, right, and Daniel Cerni, left, will battle into the summer and training camp to see who takes the starting job.

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

No. 45 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights the battle between Daniel Cerni and William Przystup for the punter position.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

6-4, 220 or 6-4, 250 • Freshman or Sophomore • Punter

These two will battle into the summer and training camp.

Cerni, a scholarship guy from Australia, will likely beat out Przystup, a walk-on transfer who was so-so for the Huskers in 2020. Cerni isn’t guaranteed the job, or the coaches would have said so. Cerni is coming off a strange, in-practice injury that kept him out of last season, so he hasn’t been seen much in camp.

This position is a great unknown for yet another year, and has been since the passing of Sam Foltz.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

