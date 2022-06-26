Husker Camp Countdown: No. 45 Nate Boerkircher

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
* * *
45. Nate Boerkircher
6-4, 220 • Redshirt freshman • Tight end
Boerkircher shined during the spring while half of Nebraska’s tight ends missed time with injury.
Quarterback Chubba Purdy already considers him a friend.
Those facts might not matter if Travis Vokolek, Thomas Fidone, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington return (and remain) healthy this season. But recovery isn’t always linear. Fidone and Vokolek have injury histories.
Boerkircher gained tight ends coach Sean Beckton’s trust this offseason. And Nebraska loves its walk-on success stories.