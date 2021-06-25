Husker Camp Countdown: No. 46 Chris Hickman

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

Chris Hickman

6-6, 215 • Freshman • Tight end

Hickman has moved back inside after spending a year at receiver, and patience is needed as he adjusts his body back to being a bigger guy.

Hickman could be a nice blocker, whether it’s on the line of scrimmage or as an H-back moving across the backfield. Hickman becomes the No. 3 because of Thomas Fidone’s knee injury.

