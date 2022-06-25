 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 46 Gabe Ervin

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

46. Gabe Ervin

Gabe Ervin

Nebraska's running back room has changed significantly since Gabe Ervin won the starting job and then suffered a season-ending injury. Can he make up for lost time fast enough to maintain a significant role this season?

6-0, 215 • Redshirt freshman • Running back 

The running back room has changed significantly since Gabe Ervin won the starting job as a true freshman last season.

Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant flashed after Ervin suffered a season-ending knee injury. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen have joined the competition. And Ervin missed the spring rehabbing while NU installed a new offense.

Can Ervin make up for lost time fast enough to maintain a significant role in the offense?

And if not, would he stick around long enough to fight for one? These are the questions we have to ask in the portal era.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

