Husker Camp Countdown: No. 46 Gabe Ervin

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

46. Gabe Ervin

6-0, 215 • Redshirt freshman • Running back

The running back room has changed significantly since Gabe Ervin won the starting job as a true freshman last season.

Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant flashed after Ervin suffered a season-ending knee injury. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen have joined the competition. And Ervin missed the spring rehabbing while NU installed a new offense.

Can Ervin make up for lost time fast enough to maintain a significant role in the offense?

And if not, would he stick around long enough to fight for one? These are the questions we have to ask in the portal era.

