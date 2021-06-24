Husker Camp Countdown: No. 47 Colton Feist

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

* * *

Colton Feist

6-2, 280 • Sophomore • Defensive tackle

Here’s Nebraska’s walk-on program at work.

Feist, from Yutan, has paid his dues and worked his way up the depth chart. In 2021, he’ll likely be in that second or third wave of defensive linemen who hit the field after the starters.

Feist is quick — for his size, he should be — and strong and gets good leverage.

One of the better walk-on defensive linemen Nebraska has had since Ross Dzuris.

