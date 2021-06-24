 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 47 Colton Feist
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 47 Colton Feist

Colton Feist

Here’s Nebraska’s walk-on program at work. Colton Feist, from Yutan, has paid his dues and worked his way up the depth chart. 

 ELSIE STORMBERG, THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

* * *

Colton Feist

6-2, 280 • Sophomore • Defensive tackle

Here’s Nebraska’s walk-on program at work.

Feist, from Yutan, has paid his dues and worked his way up the depth chart. In 2021, he’ll likely be in that second or third wave of defensive linemen who hit the field after the starters.

Feist is quick — for his size, he should be — and strong and gets good leverage.

One of the better walk-on defensive linemen Nebraska has had since Ross Dzuris.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert