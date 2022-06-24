Husker Camp Countdown: No. 47 Mosai Newsom

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
47. Mosai Newsom
6-4, 285 • Sophomore • Defensive lineman
Nebraska addressed its defensive line needs in the transfer portal, but it’s still crucial for incumbents like Newsom to flash.
Transfers Devin Drew (Texas Tech) and Stephon Wynn (Alabama) only have one and two years of eligibility remaining, respectively.
And while Nebraska is excited about both, it can’t bank on landing ready-to-produce linemen in the portal every offseason.
It needs internal improvement from players like Newsom, who hasn’t played a game in three seasons.
