Husker Camp Countdown: No. 48 Blaise Gunnerson
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 48 Blaise Gunnerson

Blaise Gunnerson

After a year spent getting healthy from surgery, Blaise Gunnerson figures as a backup pass rusher behind Pheldarius Payne or Caleb Tannor.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

* * *

Blaise Gunnerson

6-6, 245 • Freshman • Outside linebacker

That power-to-speed move he made on left tackle Turner Corcoran for a spring game sack opened some eyes. Gunnerson was one of our favorite signees in the 2020 class, and Husker coaches felt the same.

After a year spent getting healthy after surgery, Gunnerson figures as a backup pass rusher behind Pheldarius Payne or Caleb Tannor, but don’t count him out to play more snaps in bigger situations as the season wears on.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

