Husker Camp Countdown: No. 48 Brant Banks

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

48. Brant Banks

6-7, 305 • Sophomore • Offensive lineman

Don’t expect Banks to start in Nebraska’s season opener, but don’t be surprised if he plays this season, either.

With a new offense, a new coach that brings a new blocking scheme and a host of players recovering from injuries, NU’s offensive line is the least settled of any position group.

Odds are decent that the Huskers will need a pinch-hitter along the offensive line at some point.

Banks’ positional versatility makes him a prime candidate to fill that need.

