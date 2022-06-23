Husker Camp Countdown: No. 48 Brant Banks

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
48. Brant Banks
6-7, 305 • Sophomore • Offensive lineman
Don’t expect Banks to start in Nebraska’s season opener, but don’t be surprised if he plays this season, either.
With a new offense, a new coach that brings a new blocking scheme and a host of players recovering from injuries, NU’s offensive line is the least settled of any position group.
Odds are decent that the Huskers will need a pinch-hitter along the offensive line at some point.
Banks’ positional versatility makes him a prime candidate to fill that need.
