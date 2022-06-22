 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

49. Noa Pola-Gates

Noa Pola-Gates

This season will be Noa Pola-Gates’ fourth at Nebraska, which means it’s time to produce. The Huskers added two juco safeties this offseason, but Pola-Gates has experience in NU’s defense.

6-0, 180 • Sophomore • Safety 

This season will be Pola-Gates’ fourth at Nebraska, which means it’s time to produce.

The Huskers added junior college recruits DeShon Singleton and Alabama transfer Kaine Williams to their safety room this offseason. In theory, Pola-Gates should have an advantage over both because of his experience in NU’s defense.

If he doesn’t, his path to significant playing time becomes murky. Both Singleton and Williams have as much or more eligibility remaining as him.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watson Settles With Multiple Women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert