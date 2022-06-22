Husker Camp Countdown: No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

49. Noa Pola-Gates

6-0, 180 • Sophomore • Safety

This season will be Pola-Gates’ fourth at Nebraska, which means it’s time to produce.

The Huskers added junior college recruits DeShon Singleton and Alabama transfer Kaine Williams to their safety room this offseason. In theory, Pola-Gates should have an advantage over both because of his experience in NU’s defense.

If he doesn’t, his path to significant playing time becomes murky. Both Singleton and Williams have as much or more eligibility remaining as him.

