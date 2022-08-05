Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Garrett Nelson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

5. Garrett Nelson

6-4, 245 • Junior • Edge rusher

Mr. Passion.

The Scottsbluff native has taken over as the leader of NU’s defense, and his vocal approach to that role may be the most important thing he does for the Huskers in 2022.

Nelson has pulled no punches related to his frustrations with losing seasons; he’s now tasked with turning that angst, both personal and collective, into action on the field.

As Nelson says, “it’s time to play.”

And he played well for much of 2021, finishing with 11½ tackles for loss and five sacks.

Nelson isn’t the biggest edge guy you’ll see, so there are times when he can get turned on an outside running play. But no one works harder in the pass rush than him, and his effort collapses pockets and hurries quarterbacks.