Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Samori Touré

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Samori Touré

6-3, 190 • Senior • Receiver

Touré may not have been the target Adrian Martinez thought was coming to NU, but he’s the target Martinez needs.

Smart, savvy and focused, Touré transferred from Montana to Nebraska because he wanted exposure in the Big Ten, which could help his NFL draft stock.

The Huskers need Touré because Martinez can trust him in the middle of the field.

Touré will play slot and outside receiver, but his biggest value may be in the red zone, where he becomes that large target Martinez has lacked in his first three years at NU.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.