Husker Camp Countdown: No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

50. Eteva Mauga-Clements

6-1, 220 • Senior • Inside linebacker

Mauaga-Clements plays behind two studs in Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer, but both have struggled with injuries at Nebraska, and Reimer missed the spring with a groin injury. That puts Mauga-Clements, mostly a special teams standout since arriving in Lincoln, one tweak or sprain away from playing meaningful snaps.

Special teams will be a focus this season, too.

NU needs Mauga-Clements’ seasoned-leadership on its third unit. But it could probably use him on defense, too, even if Reimer and Henrich are healthy. Those two rarely missed a snap last season. Rest gives them a better chance to stay healthy.

