Husker Camp Countdown: No. 50 Heinrich Haarberg
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 50 Heinrich Haarberg

Husker coaches know: The arm is there. The athleticism is there. The potential to turn Heinrich Haarberg's raw skill into a polished player is there.

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland dig into all the news from Nebraska's Big Red Blitz across the state including Scott Frost's stop in Kearney. The crew discusses all the big football recruiting news including a new quarterback commit. They also discuss Nebraska baseball's season and future.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the 2021 season.

Heinrich Haarberg

6-5, 190 • Freshman • Quarterback

If all goes according to Nebraska’s plan, Haarberg’s lone action this season is in mop-up duty of blowouts as he learns the offense and grows into his impressive frame. But Husker coaches know: The arm is there. The athleticism is there. The potential to turn his raw skill into a polished player is there. Haarberg’s best days are ahead of him, and the development he’s made in just two years — from a junior at Kearney Catholic until now — is notable.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

