Husker Camp Countdown: No. 50 Heinrich Haarberg

Heinrich Haarberg

If all goes according to Nebraska’s plan, Haarberg’s lone action this season is in mop-up duty of blowouts as he learns the offense and grows into his impressive frame. But Husker coaches know: The arm is there. The athleticism is there. The potential to turn his raw skill into a polished player is there. Haarberg’s best days are ahead of him, and the development he’s made in just two years — from a junior at Kearney Catholic until now — is notable.