Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Cam Jurgens
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens is entering his third season as the Huskers' starting center.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 6 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights center Cam Jurgens.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Cam Jurgens

6-3, 290 • Sophomore • Center

Time to turn the corner.

Some of Jurgens’ downfield blocks are so rare and spectacular — the speed, agility and positioning — that his occasional big mistake snapping the ball is worth some of the trouble. But wouldn’t it be something if he had no more issues with snaps?

Jurgens has apparently worked with outside sources to improve the process so quarterback Adrian Martinez is no longer chasing the ball behind him or having his timing messed up by a wayward ball.

Should Jurgens fix that issue, he’s shown the maturity and vocal leadership to be one of Nebraska’s best linemen.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

