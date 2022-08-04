Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Teddy Prochazka

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
6. Teddy Prochazka
6-10, 320 • Sophomore • Left tackle
The highest-rated offensive lineman on the list is one of the least experienced linemen on the team. He’s also coming off of an injury? Are we loopy for picking him sixth?
No. Prochazka has that kind of potential as a left tackle.
He’s the rare 6-10 player who has the athleticism of a shorter guy, he was smart enough to pick up the offense as a true freshman, and he plays a premium position.
Prochazka was made to left tackle, where a guy’s wingspan and sheer size can work to his advantage.
He’s also an effective vocal leader for a guy his age.
If he’s fully recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him for the last half of 2021, he helps all the other puzzle pieces fall into place on NU’s line.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
No. 29 Kevin Williams
No. 28 Brian Buschini
No. 27 Braxton Clark
No. 26 Broc Bando
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
No. 22 Marques Buford
No. 21Trent Hixson
No. 20 Bryce Benhart
No. 19 Oliver Martin
No. 18 Nouredin Nouili
No. 17 Tommi Hill
No. 16 Myles Farmer
No. 15 Devin Drew
No. 14 Travis Vokolek
No. 13 Caleb Tannor
No. 12 Ty Robinson
No. 11 Omar Manning
No. 10 Anthony Grant
No. 9 Nick Henrich
No. 8 Turner Corcoran
No. 7 Quinton Newsome
No. 6 Teddy Prochazka
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!