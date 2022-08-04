Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Teddy Prochazka

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

6. Teddy Prochazka

6-10, 320 • Sophomore • Left tackle

The highest-rated offensive lineman on the list is one of the least experienced linemen on the team. He’s also coming off of an injury? Are we loopy for picking him sixth?

No. Prochazka has that kind of potential as a left tackle.

He’s the rare 6-10 player who has the athleticism of a shorter guy, he was smart enough to pick up the offense as a true freshman, and he plays a premium position.

Prochazka was made to left tackle, where a guy’s wingspan and sheer size can work to his advantage.

He’s also an effective vocal leader for a guy his age.