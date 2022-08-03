Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
7. Quinton Newsome
6-1, 180 • Junior • Cornerback
Nebraska’s next elite defensive back, Newsome has to take up the leadership mantle now that Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams have moved on to the NFL.
Newsome is quieter than Taylor-Britt, but he’s arguably the better tackler. Better, too, in rolling up to cover receivers on shorter routes.
Taylor-Britt excelled against a team’s best receiver on deep routes. Newsome will have to line up against the Big Ten’s best on the short side of the field and defend against the long ball.
He has the length — does he have the timing?
Newsome was left off the Thorpe Award watch list despite 57 tackles and four pass breakups in 2021. The snub will motivate him.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
No. 29 Kevin Williams
No. 28 Brian Buschini
No. 27 Braxton Clark
No. 26 Broc Bando
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
No. 22 Marques Buford
No. 21Trent Hixson
No. 20 Bryce Benhart
No. 19 Oliver Martin
No. 18 Nouredin Nouili
No. 17 Tommi Hill
No. 16 Myles Farmer
No. 15 Devin Drew
No. 14 Travis Vokolek
No. 13 Caleb Tannor
No. 12 Ty Robinson
No. 11 Omar Manning
No. 10 Anthony Grant
No. 9 Nick Henrich
No. 8 Turner Corcoran
