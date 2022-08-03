Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

7. Quinton Newsome

6-1, 180 • Junior • Cornerback

Nebraska’s next elite defensive back, Newsome has to take up the leadership mantle now that Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams have moved on to the NFL.

Newsome is quieter than Taylor-Britt, but he’s arguably the better tackler. Better, too, in rolling up to cover receivers on shorter routes.

Taylor-Britt excelled against a team’s best receiver on deep routes. Newsome will have to line up against the Big Ten’s best on the short side of the field and defend against the long ball.

He has the length — does he have the timing?