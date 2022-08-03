 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome

  • Updated
  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

7. Quinton Newsome

Quinton Newsome

Quinton Newsome was left off the Thorpe Award watch list despite 57 tackles and four pass breakups in 2021. The snub will motivate him.

6-1, 180 • Junior • Cornerback

Nebraska’s next elite defensive back, Newsome has to take up the leadership mantle now that Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams have moved on to the NFL.

Newsome is quieter than Taylor-Britt, but he’s arguably the better tackler. Better, too, in rolling up to cover receivers on shorter routes.

Taylor-Britt excelled against a team’s best receiver on deep routes. Newsome will have to line up against the Big Ten’s best on the short side of the field and defend against the long ball.

He has the length — does he have the timing?

People are also reading…

Newsome was left off the Thorpe Award watch list despite 57 tackles and four pass breakups in 2021. The snub will motivate him.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert