Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Ty Robinson
FOOTBALL

Ty Robinson

Ty Robinson had 17 total tackles, including two for loss, last season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 7 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights defensive end Ty Robinson.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Ty Robinson

6-6, 305 • Freshman • Defensive end

The giant lineman looks a little different than he did upon his arrival in 2019. Robinson has slimmed down and gained muscle with a proper appreciation for the grind of Big Ten line play.

Since we’re rating Robinson higher than every other defensive lineman on the team, it gives you an idea what kind of leap we think he’ll make in his third year on campus.

Is it enough to make an All-Big Ten team? Perhaps.

Robinson has a legitimate NFL future.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

