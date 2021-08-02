Husker Camp Countdown: No. 8 Nick Henrich

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Nick Henrich

6-3, 225 • Freshman • Inside linebacker

Here’s a guy we think will make a big jump in 2021, becoming one of the best defenders on the team.

The Omaha Burke product missed most of 2019 while rehabbing an injury, and the 2020 COVID year was a difficult developmental process for everyone.

Henrich’s 2021 spring camp turned heads, including that of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

If Henrich realizes his full potential, his size, range and instincts could make him a faster version of Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher, who was a four-year starter for the Wildcats.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.