Husker Camp Countdown: No. 8 Turner Corcoran

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.
8. Turner Corcoran
6-6, 300 • Sophomore • Offensive lineman
When your head coach suggests you could play all five spots on the offensive line, you’re officially versatile.
That’s Corcoran, who started last season at left and right tackle but may move to center or guard in 2022 if NU feels like he’s needed more in those spots.
If Corcoran hadn’t missed all of spring camp, he might already be the odds-on favorite to replace Cam Jurgens at center. Since Corcoran was banged up in April, guard could be an option, too.
In college, Corcoran’s game reminds one of former Husker Nick Gates, who played right tackle at NU but moved to center in the NFL. Like Gates, Corcoran is a vocal leader.
