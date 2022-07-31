Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Nick Henrich

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

9. Nick Henrich

6-3, 225 • Sophomore • Inside linebacker

Finally healthy for a full season, Henrich had a terrific 2021, finishing with 99 tackles, ranking sixth overall in the Big Ten during regular season play. He played his best game against the league’s best team, notching 15 tackles in the 32-29 loss to Michigan.

The Omaha Burke grad comprises one of the league’s inside linebacker duos with Luke Reimer.

Their frames are different — Reimer is a compact missile, while Henrich has a build like his position coach, Barrett Ruud — but they both possess sharp instincts to diagnose plays.