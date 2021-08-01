 Skip to main content
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Turner Corcoran
FOOTBALL

No. 9 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights left tackle Turner Corcoran.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

6-6, 300 • Freshman • Left tackle

This talented freshman doesn’t lack for honesty and humor, given the “Run The Damn Ball” hat he wore after the spring game and his fresh, frank thoughts on his transition to college football.

Corcoran, the highest-rated signee in Nebraska’s 2020 class, had some ups and downs during spring camp, and may need to tighten up his practice performance.

But he looked awfully good in his one start against Rutgers, taking advantage of Brenden Jaimes’ decision to concentrate on the NFL draft.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

