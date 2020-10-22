Husker captain Kade Warner has always been a 'nut' — just ask his mom

Kade Warner isn’t too active in his family’s group chat these days. College football and classwork see to that.
Not that the conversations are dull without him. Kade is one of seven Warner children that range in age from early 30s to teenagers and with interests like swimming, art and hip-hop dancing. The notifications keep everyone’s phones buzzing.
But Kade — a junior receiver at Nebraska — surprised everyone last week when he asked if the family could FaceTime in 30 minutes. He had good news.
Kade’s mother, Brenda, sat at home in Phoenix wondering what it could possibly be. They had already celebrated him shedding his walk-on label for a scholarship this fall. Maybe this was some kind of joke?
Before Brenda could ponder it further, another message from Kade flashed across her screen: “Sorry. I have to go to a meeting. I made captain. I’m excited.”
Kade’s mother grinned but immediately searched the house for someone who might appreciate such a revelation even more. Kurt Warner — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and an analyst with the NFL Network — couldn’t keep a straight face.
“He was just beaming,” Brenda said. “He’s the crier of the family, so tears in his eyes. He’s just so proud to be able to call him son because he’s such a good person. To see something like this happen to him is just really good for the family.”
The 22-year-old Warner is the most unlikely of five Huskers that teammates voted captain last week. He’s the first former walk-on not from the state of Nebraska to be named an NU captain since All-America defensive end Jared Tomich in 1996. He has 12 career starts, 25 catches and no touchdowns to his name.
But Nebraska players and coaches have praised Warner throughout fall camp for leadership at his position. He invites other wideouts to his apartment to break down weeknight NFL games on a whiteboard. He knows the offense thoroughly and has been one of the team’s best perimeter blockers the last two seasons.
That wouldn’t be part of who he is, Warner said, if not for his parents. His dad often blows up his phone with videos of concepts or routes he sees in pro ball. Kade asks for scouting reports and advice about the defense Nebraska is about to face.
“I was throwing a football from the moment I came out of the womb,” Kade said. “I was given a football my entire life. ... We have a constant communication back and forth.”
Ah, but Brenda recently joked she would like to be included more during interviews, and her son obliged this week on a Zoom call with reporters. She doesn’t care about routes or yards, he said.
But did he do his best work?
That question — asked of all the Warner children about basic chores like dishwashing as well as school and hobbies — stuck with Kade as he completed a record-setting prep football career and took a walk-on offer from Nebraska when no schools offered a scholarship. A former U.S. Marine, Brenda wanted to be sure high standards and selflessness were part of the household.
The funny part, Brenda said, is she isn’t a football fan. It just isn’t her thing. When Kurt was playing in Super Bowls and winning two NFL MVP awards, she attended games and watched her husband — and only her husband. She watched him throw. She watched him get hit. It is the same with Kade, who absorbs more blows that she would like as a pass catcher. She and Kurt will be inside a nearly-empty Memorial Stadium to cheer on their son for Nebraska’s home opener next weekend.
“I don’t by any means think we’ve done everything right with our kids,” Brenda said. “I just truly know that when they lay their head down every night, they know they’re loved. I’ve learned in all these years that is the most important thing.”
Kade is the “nut” of the family, Brenda said, so it wasn’t a shock to see her son sporting a thick mustache on a Zoom call last week that made the rounds on social media. He’s also a “gentle giant,” the one who would finish a football game dirty and beaten before guiding older brother Zachary — who has brain damage and is blind — to their next destination.
The inclination to lead has long been part of Kade’s character too. After one of his first practices as a young boy, he ran to the car to excitedly tell his mom he was told to play center. Brenda figured it was some romantic notion of a child wanting to hike the ball to his quarterback father.
“I asked, ‘Why do you want to be the center?’” Brenda said. “And he said, ‘Because I get to yell ‘Huddle up!’’ His personality is unexpected and he makes people happy, he really does.”
He is also his own person. While another Warner boy, Elijah, is a quarterback at Brophy Prep in Phoenix, Kade had no interest in following his famous father at that position. Other parents used to whisper that Kurt Warner’s son would surely be the team’s QB — Kade would intentionally throw numerous passes into the ground to squash such thinking.
But the best parts of Kurt are in Kade, Brenda said. The elder Warner became a superstar in the early 2000s only after going undrafted and being cut by the Green Bay Packers. He worked as a stock boy at an Iowa grocery store and began his comeback by playing in the Arena Football League.
Kade, meanwhile, had only walk-on options out of high school. A stress fracture in his leg and torn hamstring limited him to seven games at Nebraska last season. Now he’s a likely starter for the Huskers in their opener against Ohio State on national television.
“(Kurt) just had to keep believing and have that faith.; it’s the same with Kade,” Brenda said. “They’re so much alike that it scares me but it also is exciting because they’re great people. So when good things happen to them, you have to root for them.”
