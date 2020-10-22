Husker captain Kade Warner has always been a 'nut' — just ask his mom

The 22-year-old Warner is the most unlikely of five Huskers that teammates voted captain last week. He’s the first former walk-on not from the state of Nebraska to be named an NU captain since All-America defensive end Jared Tomich in 1996. He has 12 career starts, 25 catches and no touchdowns to his name.

But Nebraska players and coaches have praised Warner throughout fall camp for leadership at his position. He invites other wideouts to his apartment to break down weeknight NFL games on a whiteboard. He knows the offense thoroughly and has been one of the team’s best perimeter blockers the last two seasons.

That wouldn’t be part of who he is, Warner said, if not for his parents. His dad often blows up his phone with videos of concepts or routes he sees in pro ball. Kade asks for scouting reports and advice about the defense Nebraska is about to face.

“I was throwing a football from the moment I came out of the womb,” Kade said. “I was given a football my entire life. ... We have a constant communication back and forth.”

Ah, but Brenda recently joked she would like to be included more during interviews, and her son obliged this week on a Zoom call with reporters. She doesn’t care about routes or yards, he said.

But did he do his best work?