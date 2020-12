Husker CB Cam Taylor-Britt ejected for targeting against Minnesota

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt picked up a costly targeting foul late in the second quarter of NU’s game against Minnesota. It left the Huskers without one of their top defensive players and prolonged a drive that eventually became a Gopher touchdown.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was scrambling on a third-down play when he was hit and tackled by Taylor-Britt, who was coming across the field. Morgan was stopped well short of the first down inside the Husker 20, and NU called timeout.

That’s when officials reviewed the play for targeting. They ruled that Taylor-Britt had hit Morgan with the crown of his helmet.

Taylor-Britt was ejected for the rest of the game, and Minnesota got to continue its drive with a first-and-goal at the NU 7. The Gophers scored a touchdown two plays later instead of having to settle for a field goal.

The flag was Taylor-Britt’s second personal foul of the first half. It’s also his second targeting ejection this season, and Nebraska’s third targeting ejection overall.

