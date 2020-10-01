 Skip to main content
Husker center Cam Jurgens works to ensure erratic snaps are a thing of the past
FOOTBALL

Husker center Cam Jurgens works to ensure erratic snaps are a thing of the past

Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens, right, overcame growing pains early in his first season as the Huskers' starting center. Now he's ready to build from there in 2020.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

As the erratic snaps and criticism piled up on Cam Jurgens last season, the new center insisted everything was correctable.

A strong finish to the year and smooth offseason has Jurgens and his coaches convinced he has moved on from those early struggles.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound redshirt sophomore from Beatrice remains firmly entrenched as Nebraska’s starting center. He said the game has slowed down for him as he adjusted to reading defenses and finding his voice on a line filled with veterans. Jurgens said his connection with starting quarterback Adrian Martinez remains strong as the pair works toward a second season together.

“We’ve always had a great relationship,” Jurgens said. “We haven’t really had to grow it any because we’ve been boys from the first time we got on campus. It’s just kind of built from there. We’re always there for each other and that’s what’s awesome about it.”

O-line coach Greg Austin said the snaps that often caused Husker QBs heartburn last year — including a few over their heads that went for big losses — are a thing of the past, though reliability is something Jurgens must continue to work on daily.

“Mechanically he’s good,” Austin said. “But it’s something we have to make sure he’s staying focused on that, giving the quarterback the ball consistently in the same spot.”

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

