Husker coach Scott Frost confident in testing process, NU's 'safe' environment

After three weeks in the Big Ten’s stringent, daily antigen-testing protocol, Nebraska coach Scott Frost is confident his program can reel off nine straight weeks of being available to play Big Ten football. The testing process, Frost said, is “less onerous” than he expected it’d be, as the medical professionals brought in by the Big Ten to manage the testing have been efficient and effective.

“I come into work, go to practice, go to meetings, get tested and go home,” Frost said. “I’m around the same guys all the time. We all know everybody’s getting tested every day. We’re in about as safe of an environment as we possibly can be.”

Plus, segments of Nebraska’s team — Frost has not disclosed who — have already contracted the virus, or tested positive for virus antibodies. The testing percentages — among both the players and the coaching support staff around the players — are high enough, Frost said, that it’d be hard to get into the “red/red” zone that cancels a game.