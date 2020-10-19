Husker coach Scott Frost confident in testing process, NU's 'safe' environment

After three weeks in the Big Ten’s stringent, daily antigen-testing protocol, Nebraska coach Scott Frost is confident his program can reel off nine straight weeks of being available to play Big Ten football. The testing process, Frost said, is “less onerous” than he expected it’d be, as the medical professionals brought in by the Big Ten to manage the testing have been efficient and effective.
“I come into work, go to practice, go to meetings, get tested and go home,” Frost said. “I’m around the same guys all the time. We all know everybody’s getting tested every day. We’re in about as safe of an environment as we possibly can be.”
Plus, segments of Nebraska’s team — Frost has not disclosed who — have already contracted the virus, or tested positive for virus antibodies. The testing percentages — among both the players and the coaching support staff around the players — are high enough, Frost said, that it’d be hard to get into the “red/red” zone that cancels a game.
If Frost contracted the virus himself — as Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has — he’d be held out the ten days recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Brohm is likely to miss Purdue’s first game at Iowa, and named his brother, Brian, as the day-of coach in Iowa City. Frost said he’s discussed a plan with his assistants about who’d take over head coaching duties in Frost’s absence. He did not disclose to reporters his choice, citing several options.
“I feel good about where we’d be, hopefully that doesn’t happen but, if it does, we’ll be fine,” Frost said.
At one moment during his Zoom press conference, however, Frost acknowledged “concern” about the Big Ten completing its full schedule without having a game or two cancelled.
“If you want to play, and find ways to play, I think you’ll find ways to play,” Frost said. “If you find ways and reasons to not play, I think you can accomplish that goal, too.”
