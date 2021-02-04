Husker coach Scott Frost has been 'impressed' by freshman QB Logan Smothers

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he and his staff considered addressing NU's quarterback depth even before Luke McCaffrey chose to transfer in late January.

"I didn't want to make any quick moves that might be mistakes," Frost said Thursday in a post-signing day press conference. He did not mention McCaffrey by name, but the redshirt freshman chose to transfer from the program.

Frost wants to see what freshman quarterbacks Logan Smothers (a 2020 enrollee) and Heinrich Haarberg (a 2021 enrollee) have to offer. He said he's been impressed with both.

"I want to coach the kids who want to be here and the kids who are on our team," Frost said, declining to go into detail on what kind of quarterback Nebraska might seek out if it chose to explore the transfer portal. Frost has previously said, in a radio interview, that NU would not examine the portal until after spring camp, when more quarterbacks and junior college options would be in the mix.

The Huskers are "intentionally keeping a couple spots in our pocket" to address QB and any other positions, Frost said.

Smothers, who was on NU's roster in 2020, is "as good an athlete as all those other guys in that quarterback room," Frost said.