Husker comeback falls short in loss to No. 3 Oklahoma

What-ifs peppered Nebraska’s defense on the opening drive of the game as Oklahoma used 14 plays and nearly seven minutes of clock to go 75 yards for a touchdown. The Sooners converted third downs of 11 and seven yards on pass plays while avoiding a near interception by inside linebacker Luke Reimer on an incompletion. Rattler plunged across the goal line for a 1-yard sneak as one of the nation’s highest-scoring attacks took an early lead.

The Huskers answered with a 14-play drive of their own that resulted in points despite 30 yards of penalties — three false starts and a personal foul — spread across four offensive linemen. Martinez found Omar Manning over the middle of the field for 31 yards on third-and-12. A six-yard completion to stumbling tight end Austin Allen on fourth-and-4 went for six yards. Running back Rahmir Johnson reeled in an eight-yard catch along the sideline on third-and-6 later on.

Kicker Connor Culp — who missed all three of his attempts last weekend — then connected for a 51-yard field goal.