Husker coordinators hint at changes to starting lineup for Penn State game

Nebraska hasn’t released a depth chart this season, but both coordinators indicated Tuesday that significant lineup shuffling could be in the offing ahead of the Huskers’ home opener.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called it an “open competition week” leading into NU’s game against Penn State. That goes for the offensive line and receivers. It goes for the quarterbacks too, as junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey battle for the starting job while getting equal reps with the first team.

“You can make an argument you’d like to have a clear-cut 1,” Lubick said. “But you can also make the argument that you want to have two good quarterbacks that are ready to play.”

Similar jostling is playing out on defense. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said “guys know that it’s on the line” with reps, especially after a handful of newcomers made strong impressions at Northwestern. Among those defenders applying pressure, Chinander named defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer, inside linebacker Luke Reimer, defensive lineman Jordon Riley and a few outside ‘backers as well.