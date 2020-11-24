Husker coordinators talk of simplifying the offense, getting the defense 'ready to play'

Third downs have been trouble for Nebraska's offense and defense this season. Both coordinators Tuesday declined to give any excuses for the struggles.

The Huskers rank 111th nationally in third-down conversions on offense, hitting at just a 32% clip. The defense sits at 121st in conversions allowed at 54%.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said with NU playing a variety of freshmen and newcomers — particularly at receiver, but also running back — the path to a more efficient attack starts with simplifying the scheme so playmakers can react instead of overthink.

“Are they getting thrown into the fire a little more before they’re ready?” Lubick said. “I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Nebraska is “probably not” exactly where it wants to be with defensive personnel for how it wants to stop the run. But the fixes must come from the coaches, and the players are talented enough to complete the task.

“We’ve got to get them more ready to play football and we’ve got to find a way for them to do better at their jobs, succeed on the field,” Chinander said. “… We’ve got to play with the guys that we’ve got, and we’ve got good ones. … They can do this.”