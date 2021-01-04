Husker corner Cam Taylor-Britt will return for another season

More good news became public for Nebraska’s defense Monday as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt announced he will be back in 2021.
The decision comes two days after senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann revealed his intentions to return. It means the Blackshirts will again have perhaps their two most versatile players in the fold next year. Taylor-Britt, a junior, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s coaches.
“After much thought and consideration … Let’s take it back for one more ride Husker Nation!” Taylor-Britt wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 205-pound corner from Alabama logged 28 tackles with four pass breakups and two interceptions in the Huskers' eight games this season. He led NU with six passes defended as well, despite missing nearly four full quarters because of a pair of targeting ejections. Perhaps his highlight play of the season came against Purdue, when he jumped to knock down a deep ball intended for All-Big Ten receiver David Bell late in a tight game.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said in mid-December that Taylor-Britt had a “very high ceiling,” calling him “one of the top corners, definitely in the Big Ten.” Fisher, who played in the NFL, hinted then that Taylor-Britt had performed well enough to consider going pro, from his lockdown role on the edge to helping on special teams to being a great teammate.
“The future is very bright for Cam,” Fisher said. “… I’m going to have to talk to Cam as well about where do we go after you have a decent year. Where do we go from here? How can we make that year even better going into the future?"
Taylor-Britt’s decision is a critical development in how the Nebraska secondary will materialize in 2021. NU’s other starting corner, senior Dicaprio Bootle, is preparing for the NFL draft. Senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke have not yet declared their intentions.