Husker cornerback Dicaprio Bootle enters the NFL draft

“I was nobody,” he said earlier this year. “I mean, I came in 2016, nobody really gave me a chance. ... I had to wait my turn, I had to sit down and understand that there were guys that were here before me. There are guys that were a little more seasoned before me.”

Bootle was a frequent representative of the team with the media, and players picked him as a captain in 2020, one of two on the defense. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder had his strongest year statistically in 2018, when he was third-team All-Big Ten and had 15 pass breakups, the second-highest total in school history.

He vacillated between safety and corner in 2019, before playing cornerback full time in 2020. Bootle had close friendships with all the other starting defensive backs, as well. Secondary coach Travis Fisher called Bootle "a mentor" to other players.

Bootle is the first of that quartet to make a decision on 2021. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke can both return for their sixth years, if they want, because of NCAA exceptions made for the coronavirus pandemic. Cam Taylor-Britt is merely entering his senior year, but he may be an NFL draft prospect, as well, after finishing with six pass breakups and two interceptions this season. Quarterbacks rarely threw at Taylor-Britt, who often matched up against a team's best opposing receiver.

The immediate replacement for Bootle is likely sophomores Quinton Newsome or Braxton Clark, who missed the 2020 season with an injury. After those two, Nebraska is thin at cornerback, relying on Nadab Joseph and Tamon Lynum, neither of whom saw much time in 2020. NU signed several cornerbacks, as well, including Marques Buford and Malik Williams, in the 2021 class. The Huskers continue to pursue Omaha Westside corner Avante Dickerson, who chose not to sign in December with Minnesota, and thus remains an option for NU to land.